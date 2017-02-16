Book on history of northern Chinese community in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Northern Chinese Association celebrated Chinese New Year at the SJK(C) Anglo Chinese school hall here recently.

Chen Peijie, the Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Kota Kinabalu, was the guest of honour.

The celebration saw the launching of a book depicting the history of the northern Chinese community in Sabah over the past 100 years. The association also gave away study awards and ang pows to members’ children, and gifts to the elderly members.

In his address at the event, Sabah Northern Chinese Association president Kapitan Peter Chong urged the relevant government authority to adopt a stern stance in managing the tourism sector.

“The government must not allow the interests of a minority group of people to go against public interest,” he said, adding that the recent Mengalum boat tragedy had undermined efforts in promoting tourism in Sabah.

“The incident happened because the enforcement on tour operators in our country was not strict enough,”he said, adding that the operator of the ill-fated catamaran that carried Chinese tourists beyond the boat’s maximum capacity had ignored warnings of big waves, and furthermore the boat was not equipped with proper safety requirement such as a communication system.

As a sign of respect, the more than 500 members and guests who attended the event observed a minute silence for the tragedy victims.

Chong also advised his association members to ensure that their own safety is secure when traveling on boats.