Filipino charged with smuggling illegals

KOTA KINABALU: A 44-year-old Filipino was charged at the Sessions Court here yesterday with smuggling illegal immigrants.

No plea was taken from Saring Osman as the prosecuting officer from the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, Nurul Nazifah Muhammad Lyen, applied for the case to be transferred to the High Court.

Saring, who was produced before judge Azreena Aziz, was charged under Section 26A of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act (ATIPSOM) 2007 which provides for a maximum jail term of 15 years, a fine, or both, upon conviction.

The unrepresented accused allegedly committed the offence on February 2 this year at around 1.10am at a vessel located five nautical miles from Tanjung Berungus in Kudat waters.

He was accused of transporting and arranging 16 illegal immigrants.

No specific date has been fixed for the case to be transferred to High Court.

In the same court, seven men were separately charged with committing immigration-related offences.

Siser Hassan, 38, was jailed for 12 months for possessing a fake IMM13 document.

The unrepresented accused pleaded guilty to the charge framed under Section 56(1)(i) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 which carries a fine up to RM10,000 or a maximum five years’ jail, upon conviction.

Siser committed the offence on February 2 at around 2.30am at a bus stop in Taman Puterajaya, Telipok.

In mitigation, Siser prayed for a lenient sentence stating that he has children to take care of. He also wished to be deported to his home country as soon as possible.

Azreena ordered the accused to serve his sentence from the date of arrest and for the IMM13 exhibit to be disposed.

The six other men were charged under Section 6 (1) (c) of the same Act for illegal entry into Sabah.

Five of the accused were jailed for four months and ordered to be given one stroke of the cane while the other accused was only sentenced to four months’ jail without whipping.

The offence carries a maximum fine of RM10,000 or a jail term up to five years, or both, and whipping, upon conviction.

All of the accused were between 20 and 47 years old. Each of them had been in Sabah for about two to four months.

In mitigation, all of the accused prayed for a lesser sentence and for them to be deported to their home country as soon as possible.

Prosecuting officer Sabrina Jinius prosecuted in all the immigration-related cases.