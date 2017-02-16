July intake on at Kolej Yayasan UEM

Activities outside the classroom are just as important at Kyuem.

KUCHING: Students with excellent academic records and outstanding co-curricular backgrounds are encouraged to apply for the July 2017 intake of Kolej Yayasan UEM (Kyuem), a pre- university college.

Applications should reach the college by April 25, 2017.

Students at Kyuem routinely obtain excellent results in the University of Cambridge A-level examinations, with the majority of its students admitted to their first choice of leading universities in the world.

In 2016, 90 per cent of students obtained A-level grades A*-B; 71 per cent A* or A; 57 per cent gained at least three A grades at CIE A level.

Twelve students get ‘Best in the World’ or ‘Best in Malaysia’ awards in the Cambridge International Examinations’ Board.

Eleven students this year received conditional offers from Oxford and Cambridge universities, while many others have received multiple offers of places from top-ranked universities in the UK, Australia and USA, including one from Princeton University thus far.

Profoundly selective, Kyuem bases its selection not only on academic ability, but also qualities of leadership, commitment, dedication and maturity.

Teaching by both local and expatriate teachers is of very high standard. Staff are highly qualified and experienced, many of them possessing first class honours and masters degrees. They are wholly committed to their job and share a common desire for every student to succeed.

A personal tutor system and an Academic Management Department ensures students receive excellent advice about how to work effectively.They also receive excellent advice and guidance on university application.

As the educational standard rises around the world, the admission requirements are getting higher. Kyuem management is alert to changes in global tertiary education and well placed to act upon anything significant.

Located about 70 km north of Kuala Lumpur in Lembah Beringin, the 50-acre well-equipped campus is a beautiful, serene environment conducive for academic study.

Security is of paramount importance in a rural residential school. Kyuem is patrolled by a team of security guards 24/7, while the entire campus is covered by state-of-the art CCTV system, consisting of more than 80 HD cameras.

In addition to well-equipped classrooms, the college possesses 10 science laboratories, IT labs, and most recently, an inviting ‘cyber lounge’. A superb Resource Centre enables private study to take place including in the evenings and at weekends.

The college boasts of an Olympic-sized swimming pool, dedicated sports hall, squash courts, outdoor court facilities and a large well-kept sports field for football and rugby.

The Great Hall used for major events such as examinations and performances is well-equipped with full sound and lighting facilities and there is a large surau on the campus for Muslim students and staff.

Student accommodation consists of 4-bedroomed villas, 2-bedroomed chalets and a separate apartment block each with hot and cold water plus air conditioning.

Three meals a day are provided in the college Dining Hall while food and beverage are available at a subsidised cafeteria on site.

There is a purpose-built medical centre on campus manned by three qualified nurses.

To know more about the courses available at Kyuem, visit their booth during the eighth edition of BPIEF.

Held at Vivacity Megamall from 10am to 7pm from March 11 to 12, BPIEF 2017 will have about 50 exhibitors with 75 booths confirmed and 8000 visitors expected.

For more information, contact Nona Julia or Norazlan at 603-6460 1234 or visit www.kyuem.edu.my.