Man acquitted of raping stepdaughter

KOTA KINABALU: A 33-year-old man who was accused of raping his stepdaughter was granted a discharge amounting to an acquittal by the Sessions Court here yesterday.

Judge Ainul Shahrin Mohammad made the order on the accused after she ruled that the prosecution had failed to produce a prima facie case.

The prosecution had called eight witnesses.

The order was made on the accused without entering his defence.

The accused was charged under Section 376 (3) of the Penal Code which carries a jail term up to 30 years, upon conviction.

He was alleged to have committed the offence on February 15 this year at around 3am in the living room of a house in Kampung Likas.

Counsel Abdul Fikry Jaafar Abdullah acted for the accused while deputy public prosecutor Hafizah Zahidah Hj Abdullah prosecuted.

Meanwhile, a man was charged at the Magistrate’s Court here yesterday with possessing a stolen motorcycle engine.

Azuan Anwar, 19, who appeared before magistrate Cindy Mc Juce Balitus, pleaded not guilty to a charge under Section 411 of the Penal Code.

The indictment carries a jail term of up to seven years and also liable to a fine, upon conviction.

The accused, who was represented by counsel Azhier Farhan Arisin, had allegedly committed the offence along Jalan Telipok at 11am on February 7.

The court fixed March 7 for case management and released the accused on RM3,500 bail with two local sureties, pending disposal of the case.