MCA should apologise to people, not DAP – Stephen

KOTA KINABALU: MCA is the one that should apologise to the people of Malaysia, and not DAP, said DAP Sabah chairman Stephen Wong.

He said this when responding to the call made by MCA Sabah vice president cum Penampang MCA chief Datuk Francis Goh, asking him (Stephen) and his party colleague cum Kota Kinabalu MP Jimmy Wong, to emulate the courage of the four former DAP Melaka elected representatives in apologising to the people, for having convinced the Chinese community to support PAS in the last general election.

“Francis Goh should be ashamed of working with the Barisan Nasional,” said Stephen in a statement yesterday.

On Goh’s charges that DAP is the real traitor for the Chinese community in the country, Stephen countered that history and records had shown otherwise.

As for the charges that DAP convinced the Chinese community to support PAS in the last general election, he argued that at that time there was no mention of the hudud law.

“But, as soon as the hudud came in, we had clearly drawn the line that we are no longer with the PAS. Yet, everybody knows that it was Umno who allowed for the tabling of the hudud bill in the parliament and later even adopted it as a government proposal.

“That’s because MCA can’t control Umno and has no say in Barisan Nasional (BN) but tried to make DAP the scapegoat. That’s very irresponsible. Everybody knows who is the traitor of the Chinese community; the results of the past elections had also proven that they (MCA) had been dumped by the Chinese community,” said Stephen.

On Goh’s charges that DAP was willing to compromise the interest of the nation and the people by working with its nemesis cum former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohammed, Stephen countered that that’s because DAP wanted to end the Barisan Nasional regime.

Stephen also opined that it was unbecoming for Goh to attack DAP during the Chinese New Year gathering hosted by the Penampang Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“That has made the host looked bad as it was not the forum for him to talk politics and attacking us,” he said.