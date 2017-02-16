More activity centres for the aged planned

LUNDU: The federal government aims to set up more activity centres for the aged (Pusat Aktiviti Warga Emas) in preparation of the nation’s ageing society status by 2035.

Minister for Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Rohani Karim said currently there are 150 such centres nationwide and out of that figure, 14 are in Sarawak.

“Our aim is to set up more centres for the aged. Our hope is to receive a budget allocation towards this cause,” Rohani told a press conference after attending a community programme at Kampung Pueh in Sematan.

Also present were Assistant Minister for Welfare and Community Wellbeing Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail, state welfare director Abang Shamshudin Abang Seruji and National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN) state director Rohani Ahmad.

PAWE is a social support or senior citizen and family integration programme, in addition to being a meeting centre for those aged 60 and above to take part in activities to keep loneliness at bay.

Activities and facilities provided are based on therapy, sports, health and recreation to ensure that senior citizens remain healthy, productive and active.

Rohani, who is also Batang Lupar MP, said at the moment, these centres can cater for 35,000 active users throughout the country.

She also urged women who are born between 1990 and 1996 to register with the Welfare Department and obtain their HPV vaccinations to avoid the risk of getting cervical cancer.

Injections consisting of three doses worth RM600 will be provided free to the target group.

Apart from HPV vaccinations, married women aged above 40 are urged to register with LPPKN and obtain pap smears and mammogram examinations.

“All of these services are provided free of charge by the government. All you have to do is register with the respective agency,” Rohani said.

Meanwhile, the event saw a total of 77 recipients comprising senior citizens, the poor, and single mothers receiving contributions in the form of daily essential items.