Passenger boat detained for breaking rule

KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained a passenger boat for failure to comply with the Merchant Shipping Ordinance here on Tuesday.

Kota Kinabalu Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) director First Admiral Adam Aziz said the boat, with six China tourists, the boat skipper and four crew members aged 19 to 57, was heading to Gayana Eco Resort when it was stopped by MMEA vessel on a routine patrol operation.

“The boat was detained for several offences under the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952/60, namely the skipper failed to report the change of its new helmsman and there was no license display on the boat,” he said yesterday, adding that each offence carries a RM1,000 fine.

The boat was believed to have departed from the Jesselton jetty heading towards Gayana Eco Resort when it was stopped by MMEA vessel in the evening.

The skipper and crew members were detained to assist investigation while the tourists were released without any charges imposed on them.

Meanwhile, Adam said MMEA would continue to monitor all passenger boats and vessels to prevent any untoward incidents from happening.

He also reminded boat operators to abide by all the rules and regulations, to ensure their vessels are in good condition and equipped with all the mandatory safety equipment.