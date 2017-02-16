Putatan shop owners cry foul over assessment rate hike

PUTATAN: Several shop owners at Taman Jumbo commercial centre have aired their grievances over the hike in assessment rates by the Putatan District Council.

According to the owners, the assessment rates for shoplots had increased between 60 to 86 per cent from over the past two years.

Similarly, a Taman Jumbo resident claimed that the housing assessment rates for Taman Jumbo had also soared by more than 160 per cent.

Kek Boon Hing, who owns a two-storey and two three-storey shoplots at Taman Jumbo commercial centre, said the assessment rates for his properties had gone up between 69 to 86 per cent since 2014.

The yearly assessment rate for Kek’s three-storey shoplot where he operates a mini market has increased from RM1,330 in 2014 to RM2,248.08 in 2017.

As for his double-storey shoplot which he rented out, the yearly rate has gone up from RM1,064 in 2014 to RM1,984.74 this year.

“The increment margin is too high given the economic slowdown.

“Although our assessment rates have not been revised since 1991, the sudden hike up to over 80 per cent is too much,” he lamented in a press conference yesterday.

Moreover, Kek said he did not understand how the District Council calculated assessment rates as he had paid different amounts for all three of his properties.

Meanwhile, Ting Main Sing, owner of a double-storey home at Taman Jumbo Phase 3, said the assessment rate for his house had increased by over 160 per cent since 2015.

Ting said he used to pay RM110.20 as assessment every year.

“I paid the assessment for my house in January last year. But in June, the District Council sent me a letter asking for an additional RM171.65 to be paid, which I did.

“This year, the council has asked me to pay RM287.65 for assessment, which is a 161 per cent increase from 2015.”

Ting also operates a sundry shop at Taman Jumbo commercial centre, and he claimed that some shop owners had not been informed of the assessment rate hike till they made payment to the District Council.

On the other hand, Daniel Lu, a tenant who runs a Singer outlet at Taman Jumbo commercial centre, complained about sewer blockage behind the shop, causing foul water to overspill onto the streets.

“The problem has existed for one to two weeks.

“We have made complaints but no action has been taken.

“The night market hawkers who sell food in this area starting at 3pm have been complaining about the foul stench,” he said.

Lu added that the District Council should also collect the garbage daily, rather than doing it once every three to five days.