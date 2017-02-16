Rehiring programme for illegals will overcome worker shortage – KKCCCI

KOTA KINABALU: Kota Kinabalu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KKCCCI) president Datuk Michael Lui said the rehiring programme to rehire illegals carried out by the Sabah Immigration Department with the consent of the state government would overcome worker shortage and contribute positively to the economic growth in Sabah.

Lui yesterday welcomed the initiative by the Sabah state government, through the State Immigration Department, to implement a six-month rehiring programme for illegals starting February 15.

This is in line with the implementation of enforcement card (E-card) in West Malaysia, he said.

He said the agriculture, plantation, construction, manufacturing and service sectors in Sabah indeed employed a huge number of Indonesian and Filipino illegals.

“With the rehiring programme, employers would have the opportunity to obtain valid work permits for their illegal workers,” he said in a press statement.

Lui said the move would enable the state to overcome workers shortage and thus was a positive development for Sabah economic growth.

Lui urged employers to grab this opportunity to legalize their illegal workers during the six-month grace period.

He believed that the Immigration Department would take stern actions to expel illegal immigrants and take legal action against employers who have failed to register in the rehiring programme.

He advised KKCCCI members to abide by the conditions and qualifications of the rehiring programme.

On another note, Lui also welcomed the announcement by Immigration director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali that the E-cards for illegals could be applied for free in Peninsular Malaysia.

“We hope the state government will consider our request for Sabah to enjoy the same free benefits as West Malaysians.”

Lui said many IMM13 document holders in Sabahhad earned their living here for generations.

“It is now the right time for the state government to reconsiderlegalizing them through the rehiring programme.”