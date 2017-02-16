Smuggled goods worth over RM3.8m seized last year

Paddy (front right) points to the confiscated items as Ahmad @ Daud (second left) and others look on. Customs personnel showing some of the rice confiscated at Rajang Port.

SIBU: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department Sarawak foiled an attempt to smuggle 36 containers of contraband goods worth RM3.839 million inclusive of tax last year here.

The department’s assistant director-general (Enforcement) Datuk Paddy Abdul Halim said the items were seized last year on two separate occasions at Rajang Port here.

“Acting on tip-off and close surveillance, the enforcement team of Customs Sibu seized nine containers at Rajang Port on Oct 26 last year.

“On Nov 8 last year, the same team seized another 27 unit of containers at the same location making a total of 36 containers confiscated suspected of smuggling goods from abroad,” he told a press conference at Customs Sibu premises in Deshon Road here yesterday.

He said inspection on 25 containers found it contained rice weighing 653.85 tonnes with an estimated value of RM1.830 million, including tax.

Beers with an estimated value and tax of RM883,319 were found in four containers while tyres with an estimated value and tax of RM1.124 million were found in seven containers, he said.

He added that checks on manifests of the containers found the rice, tyres and beers were declared as hardware, used machineries and mixed groceries.

“All the goods were confiscated under Section 114 of Customs Act 1967 for suspected import without valid permit.

“Rice is import prohibited goods under Customs Regulations (Prohibition of Import) 2012 except with a valid import permit issued by Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry while beers require import permit issued by Customs director general.

“All the goods are also subject to import duties.

“So far no arrests have been made and the case is being investigated under Customs Act 1967 for import of prohibited goods without valid permit,” he said.

He said those convicted the first time for the offence can be fined not less than 10 times and maximum 20 times customs duties involved or jail sentence not exceeding three years or both.

For second or subsequent offence, he said those convicted can be fined 20 times and not exceeding 40 times the customs duties involved or imprisonment not exceeding five years or both.

“We welcome cooperation from the members of the public to provide information on smuggling activities by contacting the nearest customs office or our toll free line 1300 888 500.

“The department assured that the identity of informer is kept confidential,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said the department will seek approval from Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry so it can sell the rice to Bernas or to retailers approved by Paddy and Rice Control Division.

For the beers, he said it only can be sold to beer exporters depending on their expiry date.

“We will destroy the tyres,” he added.

Also present at the press conference were Customs Sarawak director Ahmad @ Daud Jii and his deputy Assan Mohamad.