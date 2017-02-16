Social, animal rights activists honoured at Lions Club Centennial Dinner

KOTA KINABALU: Well-known social activist Robert Foo and animal rights activists Datin Lai Poh Ing @ Datin Ann Chau and Chang Yuen Fun were honoured during the Lions Club International Charity Dinner and Dance hosted by Lions Club KK Metro at the Putera Ballroom in Bukit Padang.

The three activists were presented with the Presidential Award by Lions Club KK Metro for their selfless personal efforts and initiatives in helping to resolve problems and issues for the betterment of the community in which they live in.

The award was presented by Lions Club KK Metro President Kenneth Boon and witnessed by guest of honour Lions District Governor 308 A2, Eve Wong Sau Yin.

Kenneth also presented on behalf of Lions Club KK Metro a RM5,000 donation each to Kota Kinabalu Down Syndrome Society and Kota Kinabalu Ambulance Service Society.

The Lions Club International Centennial Charity Dinner and Dance hosted by the Lions Club KK Metro was an evening of good music, good dancing, friendship and fine food.

The event on Sunday, Feb 12, kicked off with The Dreamers, one of the oldest bands in Sabah led by Kenneth Boon, wasting no time in setting the mood for the evening with electrifying music followed by a ballroom dance repertoire as enthusiasts took to the floor in droves.

With the display of infectious enthusiasm, passion and energetic moves on the dance floor, it was easy to sense that ballroom dancing remains a highly popular social pastime in Kota Kinabalu, especially among senior citizens seeking to maintain an active and healthy lifestyle.

Kenneth, who is in his 70s, showed no signs of slowing down as he maintained an energetic evening-long performance with his electric guitar interspersed with vocals as The Dreamers kept the guests entertained throughout the evening.