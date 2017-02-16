St Ann’s church building to get RM2 mln grant – Riot

KUCHING: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak has approved a RM2 million federal government grant for St Ann’s Catholic Church, Kota Padawan’s building project.

This was announced today by Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri Richard Riot, who was informed of the financial allocation during a meeting with the Prime Minister in Putrajaya on Tuesday.

“I have also received a copy of the letter addressed to the church regarding the allocation yesterday (Feb 15). Another RM2 million will come from the state government.

“All in all, the church will receive RM4 million,” said Riot.

Najib, during a walkabout at St Ann’s Church on Feb 9, made the pledge to assist St Ann’s Catholic Church with the building project following a request made by Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Kuching Archbishop Dato John Ha.

He had told the 3,000-strong crowd that he would announce the amount at a later date.

Construction of the St Ann’s Catholic Church began on Sept 17, 2014. The current first phase scheduled for completion in April involves a proper and conducive place of worship.

There will be two other phases for the whole project, totalling RM19.2 million.

As of Feb 9, the building fund was still short of RM8.9 million.