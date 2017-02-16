STAR entering the fray to deny BN walkover — Soo

LUNDU: The participation of State Reform Party Sarawak (STAR) in the Tanjong Datu by-election is to deny Barisan Nasional (BN) a walkover victory.

Speaking at a press conference here yesterday, its president Lina Soo admitted that the party has no chance at all to the by-election, for which polling is on Feb 18, but does not want to see BN win uncontested.

Not mincing her words, she said their presence there is all about subscribing to the democratic process and to serve the people.

She alleged that by not contesting in the by-election, the Peninsular Malaysia-based opposition parties were colluding with BN for easy victory.

However, with STAR and Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) Baru entering the fray, the BN government was prompted to announce and approve several projects worth RM1.5 billion in the state constituency, she claimed.

“Because there is contest, you can see many state and federal government leaders coming in droves to Tanjong Datu and holding leaders ‘meet the people’ sessions apart from approving projects,” Soo said.

“BN better fulfil its promises. We will monitor them. And we will not allow this by-election to be won by BN uncontested,” she stressed.

STAR candidate Johnny Aput was present at the press conference.

On their campaign, Soo said their door-to-door style of campaigning would be continued as they were not relying on press conferences only.

“We will fight to the end and do the best that we can for the sake of the people,” she said.

Apart from politics, Soo talked about issues surrounding the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC).

She urged the federal government to recognise UEC, saying it was the wish of the late Chief Minister and Tanjong Datu incumbent Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem for the certificate to be given recognition.

“Delaying UEC recognition shows that the federal government is not as sharp as the late Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem,” she added.

Soo also urged the federal government, particularly the Education Ministry, to be transparent in the impending termination of service of more than 200 interim teachers, interviews and teachers intake.

Suspicious of the intention of the federal government to terminate their service, she asked: “Is the subsequent interview conducted to qualify them to become teachers since most of them are Sarawkians?”.

Soo had a chance meeting with chief political secretary to the Chief Minister and state BN Backbenchers Club chairman Abdullah Saidol before holding the press conference.