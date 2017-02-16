‘Weather not a deterrent for good voter turnout’

LUNDU: Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas is confident that the weather will not have any bearing on the turnout rate on polling day because the voters of Tanjong Datu are ‘high spirited’.

He said many voters have promised that even if it rains on polling day on Feb 18, they would still go out to vote for BN candidate Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu.

“After going around to various kampung, (I noticed) that our supporters are high-spirited. Whatever weather, I am confident that they will turn out. The issue is very clear. The people are also committed to ensure BN wins big in this coming by-election.

“I am very sure. Everyone says they will bring their umbrellas to prepare for whatever weather condition on that day. But we pray that the weather will be fine,” Uggah told the media after the closing of the one-day Fishermen Community Transformation Programme and Fresh Fish Processing Course at Kampung Stunggang Melayu here yesterday.

Uggah said BN looked forward to a high voter turnout to ensure an impressive victory.

He believed that after what the late Tanjong Datu assemblyman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem had done for the people, there was no reason for the voters not to give BN a big majority.

Earlier in his speech, he appealed to the voters to give Jamilah a big majority, at least one that is comparable to Adenan’s in the last state election.

In the May 7 state election last year, Adenan obtained 92 per cent of the votes cast, garnering 6,360 votes against his opponent Jazolkipli Numan from PKR who managed to poll 468 votes.

Uggah, who is Modernisation of Agriculture and Rural Economy Minister, listed three reasons for voters to support Jamilah.

Firstly, because she is a leader who has the welfare of the people at heart.

Secondly, to show gratitude to Adenan and thirdly as a sign of support for Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg who replaced the late Adenan as Chief Minister.

“Come Feb 18, rain or shine, come together to show your support to BN because only BN can bring about development and solve problems unlike the opposition candidates who appear during elections but are no more to be seen after that,” said Uggah.

Others present at the function were Youth, Sports and Solidarity Minister Dato Sri Michael Manyin and Rural Economy (Coastal Areas) and Fisheries Assistant Minister Datuk Julaihi Narawi.

A total of 9,771 eligible voters will cast their votes on Feb 18 to decide who should represent them in the state assembly.