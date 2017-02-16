Latest News Nation 

Woman detained in connection with death of Jong-nam holds Indonesian passport

kim-jong-nam

Kim Jong-nam – AFP File Photo

KUALA LUMPUR: A woman suspect arrested this morning in connection with the assassination of the estranged half-brother of the North Korean president is the bearer of an Indonesian passport.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar said the suspect is named Siti Aishah.

He said Siti Aishah was born in Serang, Indonesia, on Feb 11, 1992.

“Police also have confirmed that the suspect was positively identified from the CCTV footage at the KL International Airport 2 and was alone at the time of arrest.

“The investigation continues, action against suspect will be taken in accordance with the law,” Khalid said in a statement.

Yesterday, police arrested a 29-year-old woman who held a Socialist Republic of Vietnam travel document bearing the name Doan Thi Huong, at klia2.

Last Monday, Kim Jong-nam, the elder half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, was reportedly at klia2 at 8am to board a flight to Macau when a woman suddenly covered his face with a cloth laced with poison.

Jong-nam, who was using the name Kim Chol, was reported to have died on the way to hospital. – Bernama

