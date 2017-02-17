Alert security guards foil theft attempt

The suspect being escorted to the police station for questioning. Police personnel showing items seized from the suspect. — Photo courtesy of Miri police

MIRI: Swift action by security guards of a condominium building at Jalan Sri Dagang here foiled an attempt to steal copper cables on Wednesday.

Prior to the 9.30pm incident, two security guards on-duty spotted a suspicious figure wandering on the 10th floor of the building.They chased him down and eventually placed the 35 year-old suspect under citizen’s arrest. A mobile police vehicle (MPV) was despatched to the scene to take in the suspect.

“The suspect is being detained under police custody at Miri Central Police Station (CPS) for questioning,” said city police chief ACP Khoo Leng Huat.

The case is being investigated under Section 448 of the Penal Code for trespassing. During the arrest, police confiscated two hacksaws and two screw drivers. The suspect has a previous criminal record and was just released from Lambir Prison.