‘Blood donation getting popular among company employees’

KUCHING: Brooke Dockyard and Engineering Works Corporation has been organising blood donation campaigns among corporate and project personnel throughout the year.

This programme is one of the organisation’s corporate social responsibilities (CSR) for many years since year 2000 and is organised quarterly.

“The programme incorporated into the corporate and project HSE Plan is getting popular among eligible blood donors, senior and junior staff, and contractor’s staff.

“According to an occupational health nurse (OHN), the five benefits of donating blood are saving human lives, free medical check-up, reduce risk of heart diseases, reduce risk of cancer and burn off calories,” Brooke Dockyard said in a press statement yesterday.

On Jan 17, 2017 Brooke Dockyard HSSE Unit organised a blood donation session on the Ground Floor of the Main Office Building at Sejingkat Fabrication Yard at Jalan Bako here. It was done in collaboration with Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) Blood Bank and coordinated by OHN Platini Kawi Philips and Medical Assistant Frederick James.

A total of 86 donors from the yard fabrication teams, the subcontractors’ fabrication teams and Shell Sarawak Bhd, E6DPA Project Site team participated in the programme.

Another OH Programme was the Health Screening and Cancer Marker Programme which is an annually held Occupational Health Service.

According to Platini Kawi, the benefits of health screening and cancer marker are early detection and treatment to save lives, minimise medical expenses, monitor health status, and prevent cancer spreading throughout the body.

The programme has three sessions: Session 1 is a health talk by an occupational health doctor (OHD) on the importance of health-screening and occupational health diseases. Sessions 2 and 3 involved the taking of blood and urine samples by Advanced Pathology Lab. The screening results will be individually explained by the OHD at Brooke Dockyard.

Cancer is a non-communicable disease leading to 13.56 per cent of all deaths in government hospitals in Malaysia in 2015. The five most common cancers among males are cancer of the colorectum (16.3 pct), lung (15 pct), nasopharynx (8.1 pct), lymphoma (6.8 pct) and prostate (6.7 pct).

Among females are cancer of the breast (32.1 pct), colorectum (10.7 pct), cervix uteri (7.7 pct), ovary (6.1 pct) and lung (5.6 pct).

As a way forward, Brooke Dockyard especially the occupational health nurse will educate, consult, follow up and monitor employee’s health periodically with support from the Brooke Dockyard and Shell Sarawak Berhad management team.

“Take care of your body, it’s the only place you have to live in,” Platini Kawi said.

Statutory body Brooke Dockyard together with its clients, subcontractors, vendors and suppliers have given more than 200 pints of blood per year or more than 2,000 pints in the last 15 years.

This CSR programme is here to stay and shall be further promoted and extended to other worksites.