Bomba summoned to deal with spilt mercury

KUCHING: Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Tabuan Jaya has cleaned up mercury spilt at SMK Matang Jaya yesterday.

According to the department’s spokesperson, the department was informed of the spillage at 10.49am and the team responded at 10.50am, arriving at the school at 11.26am. The operation ended at 12.07am.

Upon reaching the location, the personnel sprinkled sulfur powder on the surface of the spilt mercury then used sticky tape to clean the residue in the floor tile grout. The mercury residue was placed in a closed container and the floor cleaned with bleach to ensure no traces of mercury were left.

The container was then handed over to the hospital authority to be handed over to the Chemistry Department for disposal and record. After the place was certified safe, Bomba personnel returned to their station.