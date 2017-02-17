Bursa ends lower on weak investor interest

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia finished lower today on weak investor interest despite better external sentiment following US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Janet Yellen’s hint at interest rate increases.

A dealer said investors were cautious after Malaysia’s 2016 full-year gross domestic product (GDP) recorded a low growth of 4.2 per cent.

At 5pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) ended at 1,707.59, 2.2 points lower than Wednesday’s close of 1,709.79, after moving between 1,705.70 and 1,709.36 throughout the day.

The FBM KLCI opened 2.18 points lower at 1,707.61.

Market breadth was negative with losers outpacing gainers by 501 to 368, 379 counters unchanged, 473 untraded and 23 others suspended.

Volume was lower at 2.1 billion shares worth RM2.35 billion from 2.3 billion shares worth RM2.56 billion on Wednesday.

However, Affin Hwang Investment Bank Vice President/Head of Retail Research, Datuk Dr Nazri Khan Adam Khan described the KLCI, which breached the threshold of 1,700-point level as “fantastic” despite the downtrend on the local bourse.

“Our stock market is influenced by the US stock market and external factors.

“Furthermore, major emerging market stocks are now on steroids due to US President Donald Trump’s tax reform plans and Fed’s rate increase signals,” he told Bernama.

In a separate note today, RHB Retail Research said, the near-term positive sentiment stayed unchanged, as the index has remained above the 1,700-point threshold.

“Technically, we think buyers may continue to control the market.

“Overall, we keep our positive view on the index’s near-term outlook,” it said.

Among heavyweights, Tenaga National eased six sen to RM13.50, CIMB slipped eight sen to RM5.09 and Axiata fell two sen to RM4.98.

Of the actives, Metronic Global inched down half-a-sen to nine sen and MYEG dropped six sen to RM1.59.

Dagang Nexchange bagged two sen to 30.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index erased 20.26 points to 12,017.30, FBMT 100 Index shed 19.59 points to 11,696.71 and the FBM 70 fell 40.52 points to 13,851.40.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index slid 10.82 points to 12,539.21.

The FBM Ace Index was 11.24 points better at 5,306.40.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index fell 9.74 points to 8,191.45 and the Finance Index dipped 51.46 points to 15,072.72.

The Industrial Index added 9.25 points to 3,283.24.

Main Market turnover was reduced to 1.55 billion units worth RM2.24 billion from 1.61 billion units worth 2.44 billion on Wednesday.

The ACE Market fell to 393.56 million shares valued at RM86.38 million from 445.58 million shares valued at RM87.82 million previously.

Warrants declined to 155.74 million units worth RM18.99 million from 235.48 million units worth RM27.42 million on Wednesday.

Consumer products accounted for 170.11 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products (324.28 million), construction (117.27 million), trade and services (648.55 million), technology (60.60 million), infrastructure (7.76 million), SPAC (1.23 million), finance (82.88 million), hotels (360,600), properties (99.39 million), plantations (23.23 million), mining (51,500), REITs (16.66 million), and closed/fund (8,000). — Bernama