Community leaders want administrative assistant in Bario

W B Ongie, reporters@theborneopost.com
Gerawat (standing) addresses the community leaders. From right are Joseph and Philip.

BARIO: Kelabit community leaders here have called on the authorities concerned to station at least one administrative officer at the Bario Sub-District Office.

They pointed out that the position has been vacant for quite a while, since previous administrative officer Baru Tai was promoted to Telang Usan District Officer.

Pemanca Philip Lakai Tuan pointed out that since then, an administrative officer has been sent from Miri on day trips, which does not fulfil the needs of the people in the sub-district.

He said this to State Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker and Mulu assemblyman Datuk Gerawat Gala during a community leaders’ planning meeting recently.

Gerawat voiced his wish for administrative officer Joseph Jerum Mail to be posted to the Bario Sub-District Office as the latter understands the situation in Bario and is known to locals as he previously served in the Marudi District Office.

He said the post should be filled very soon as the people need assistance with various applications and requests.

Most headmen from the surrounding villages as well as Penghulu Robertson Bala and Penghulu Freddy Abun Tadam attended the meeting.

