Crocs riding fan wave against Melaka United

Hartmann up against a MISC-MIFA player on Tuesday. — Photo by Chimon Upon

KUCHING: The Crocs will continue with their Malaysian Super League quest against Melaka United at Stadium Negeri tomorrow.

Battling relegation zone, troubled Melaka United might lend an opportunity for the homesters to strike three points, moreover in front of a fanatical home crowd.

With team morale at an all-time high after the win in Penang on Saturday and the goal- studded FA CUP 6-3 win against MISC-MIFA on Tuesday, the Crocs are ‘bang’ on course to regain the trust of supporters to return and packed the Stadium Negeri once again.

Losing against T-Team at home last week for Melaka United means Sarawak should take advantage of the visitors’ downtrend and to synchronise their game better.

With Mark Hartmann proving his scoring prowess with four goals in two recent matches, a win will further strengthen Sarawak’s position in the league table, now sharing the same four points with Felda United and a point below Selangor.

The Crocs however need to be wary of its inconsistency in defence by tying up loose ends before tomorrow’s match to greater heights.

