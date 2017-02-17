Curtin University Perth students, lecturers pay courtesy call on Miri mayor

MIRI: A group of 20 students and lecturers from Curtin University, Perth, Australia led by Associate Professor Khoa Do paid a courtesy call on Mayor Adam Yii at his office here recently.

The visitors were in Miri as part of a programme organised by Curtin Sarawak.

Among activities of the programme was research on the influence of local culture on social aspects, politics, economy and eco-tourism at Mulu National Park, which can help rehabilitate the potential of ecotourism, thus preserving the sustainability of the world heritage centre.

The trip was the first such held and is part of the university’s effort to achieve an international standard through visits, students exchange programmes and collaborations.

Meanwhile, during the visit to Miri City Council (MCC), the group was briefed on the roles and functions of MCC as well as the various developments achieved by Miri, apart from its history.