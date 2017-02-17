Family of three lucky to be alive

KUCHING: A family of three thanked their lucky stars after they emerged unscathed when an uprooted tree landed on their car. The woman in her 50s and her two children were on the way to school/work when the incident occurred at 6.30am at Jalan Bukit Mata yesterday.

The daughter, 20s, was sitting in the front passenger seat while her son, 15, sat in the backseat. It was raining heavily then.

The uprooted tree missed a direct impact on their car by inches, resulting in the trio being shaken but unharmed, but left the car dented and windshield broken. The trio exited the car via the driver-side door which was not blocked by the tree branches.

Emergency services and Fire and Rescue Department arrived minutes later to clear the fallen tree. The family said they were lucky to be alive but were let down by the apathy of onlookers who took photos of the mishap with their phones but did not bother to call emergency personnel.