Final touches to end Mava’s medal drought in SEA volleyball Games

SIBU: Malaysia Volleyball Association (Mava) is in the final stage of preparation for the South East Asia (SEA) volleyball Games, with phase three full-time training to start next month in Kuala Lumpur.

Mava president Dr Gregory Hii Sui Cheng said they are not leaving any stones unturned to ensure that Malaysia men’s team will at least have a shot at the medal.

“This is our biggest hope and dream that we will be able to win something and especially when we are playing with homeground advantage,” he added.

Hii said Mava has spent a lot of effort and association’s money to start assembling a strong team. “With team work, determination and sacrifice involving all the players, coaches, team managers and Mava members, I have every confidence that we will be able to achieve a long awaited breakthrough in the SEA Games volleyball event.”

As such, Hii encouraged all volleyball supporters to go to the training venues to see these players working to improve their skills and lend them support.

Earlier, chef de mission Datuk Marina Chin also paid a visit to the SEA Games volleyball team players in Kuala Lumpur to encourage the players.

Marina expressed optimism that the men’s team can end a 15-year medal drought due to the comprehensive and rigid training programme that the players had undergone.

Meanwhile, as part of the preparations, the men’s volleyball team would compete in the Datuk Bandar Shah Alam Trophy next month before leaving for Iran to compete in the Asia Under-23 Volleyball Championship on May 23.

The last time Malaysia won a medal was in the 2001 SEA Games when the men’s team had to settle for a silver after losing to Thailand in the final.