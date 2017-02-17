‘Find ways to attract youths to come home’

LONG LIAM, Baram: Village chief and Village Development, Safety and Security Committee of Long Liam are urged to think of ways to attract their youths to return home.

During a meet-the-people-session here recently, Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau said although they were the minority race (Kayan) in the state they were nevertheless blessed with plenty of land which the youths could use for commercial agriculture to earn some income.

“It is not wrong for you to keep the ancestral land as they are part of your inheritance but you must not keep them idle. Do something to make it (land) generate income. And one of the ways is through modern farming,” he said.

Dennis added it was important for them to think and find ways to attract the youths to come back to their villages and create some business ventures.

“I acknowledge they have the qualification and a carreer in the urban centres. As such, they may not want to go back as there is nothing they could do here.”

He thus proposed to the villagers to take the opportunities available through various government agencies and bodies such as Agriculture Department to improve the quality and standard of their living and make their land earn some income instead of leaving them idle.

“Also, you must support and work together with the government and its agencies,” he added.

During the session, Dennis announced a RM10,000 grant for Long Liam for the purchase of their church musical instruments and uniform for the women and RM15,000 for Long Liam Keliman church to build a toilet. Later, he declared open a concrete path in the village.