Five-month-old toddler survives after car crashes into road divider

The mother of the toddler who survived the crash speaks to rescue workers at the scene. Photo courtesy of Bomba Rescue workers working to extricate the driver at the scene of the crash. Photo courtesy of Bomba

MIRI: A family of four including a five-month-old baby girl miraculously survived a car crash that occurred in Marina Bay here earlier today.

The car skidded off the road and crashed into a road divider.

Two fire engines were dispatched to the scene after being alerted of the incident at 10.30am to help extricate the driver of the car, who was pinned under his seat.

Those involved in the crash have been to taken to Miri Hospital to undergo medical checks.