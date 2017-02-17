Kuching fan power needed for crunch in FAM Cup campaign

KUCHING: Football fans have been urged to turn up in full force to support the Kuching team in its FAM Cup campaign against Persatuan Bola Sepak Melayu Malaysia-Selangor (PBMM-PBMS FC) at Stadium Negeri this Sunday (kickoff: 4.15pm).

Team manager Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman said tickets priced at RM5 each will be sold at the entrance on Sunday starting at 2pm.

“I urge all local supporters to come in full force to support the Kuching team this Sunday. The support from you all is very important to inspire and motivate our players to put up a strong challenge in the hunt for victory,” he said.

According to Fazzrudin, the supporters who have bought the tickets, can sit in any zone they like to watch the match. Fazzrudin said Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg is also expected at the match.

“We have invited the chief minister but he has yet to confirm his attendance,” said Fazzrudin who is also state assemblyman for Tupong.

On Sunday’s match, Fazzrudin is expecting a stiff challenge from PBMM-PBMS FC who are a force to be reckoned with as they finished fifth in last year’s FAM Cup.

“Whatever it is, Kuching are all set to kick off their campaign. “I hope our players will fully utilise homeground advantage to secure three full points,” he added.