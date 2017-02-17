Local, foreign media wait in vain for suspects in North Korean’s death

SHAH ALAM: About 100 local and international media representatives gathered at the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Courts Complex here as early as 7am yesterday to cover the remand of two foreign female suspects in the death of a North Korean man in the country on Monday.

At the same time, local reporters also turned up at the Sepang Magistrate’s Court upon being informed the suspects might be remanded there.

Media representatives had to camp out at both places as the police were tight-lipped over where the suspects would be remanded.

At one point yesterday, the media at the courts complex obtained information the suspects had arrived there, triggering a frenzy among the reporters as they rushed to get the best spot to take pictures of the foreigners. However, after waiting for about four hours, the press became restless when the suspects were nowhere to be seen.

Later, the media became disappointed to learn that the two women had been taken to the Sepang police headquarters where a seven-day remand order was obtained to detain the foreigners to facilitate investigations. – Bernama