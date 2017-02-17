Mercurial duo from Miri who broke Kotas grip

KUCHING: Two swimmers of Miri Amateur Swimming Association (Masa) Muhammad Naqeb Rosli and Chin Xue Kang shone for the division at the 44th Sarawak Age Group Swimming Championship that ended at the Sarawak Aquatics Centre in Petra Jaya last Sunday.

Both studying at the Sabah National Sports School, they have not only achieved their personal targets but were among the swimmers who were able to break the dominance of Kota Samarahan Amateur Swimming Association (Kotas) representative Hii Puong Wei in the Boys’ Group B (13-14 years old).

Hii had starred for Kotas by winning nine gold and six silver medals and could have been the best swimmer in the group if not losing it to Naqeb who broke the 50m freestyle record.

Naqeb posted 25.20s against the old record of 25.25s set by Kasa 2010’s Zachary Tan last year while Hii clocked 25.93s to settle for the silver.

The 14-year-old also beat Hii in the 100m freestyle and 200m freestyle apart from winning another gold in the 400m medley relay, one silver and two bronzes.

Naqeb took up swimming in 2013 in Masa’s “Learn To Swim” programme and joined the Sabah National Sports School three years later together with Chin Xue Gang,

Nelson Impin and Joyce Jol Ribuh through the Education Ministry’s Talent Identification Programme.

A member of the state Sukma XVIII team, he has also participated in the SEA Age Group Swimming Championship Vietnam in 2015.

“It is a mission accomplished for me as I was aiming to break the 50m freestyle record and I am very happy to have achieved that,” he told The Borneo Post.

He has qualified for next month’s National Invitational Age Group Swimming Championship by winning the 100m and 200m events.

Meanwhile, Chin beat Hii in the 50m butterfly and 100m butterfly for a collection of two individual golds, one relay gold, three silvers, one bronze and fourth place in the state meet.

He took up swimming in primary one and was cured of asthma the following year.

Chin first trained under coach Jilihi who encouraged him to join Masa as a member to be able to swim in bigger competitions.

“I am also delighted to have qualified for the NAG on Category A in the 50m backstroke and 100m backstroke,” said Chin.

Chin and Naqeb train under China coach Hu Zhi Dong at the sports school.

Masa team manager and also the association secretary Jackie Pang had nothing but praise for the up-and-coming star Naqeb.

“We are very proud of him and he has produced excellent results in the SAG.

“Prior to this meet, he had broken the 100m freestyle and 200m freestyle records in the Sabah Age Group in Kota Kinabalu from Jan 9-11.”

According to Pang, Naqeb is a very committed and disciplined swimmer, has strong determination, fighting spirit and always stays positive.

“He knows what he wants to achieve and always consults us and the coaches on the correction of his strokes.

“Naqeb is truly a talented swimmer and a fast learner. With the proper guidance and more hard work, I believe he can go far in this sport,” added Pang.

Pang was also satisfied with the performance of the Masa swimmers especially Sukma swimmer Leong Wan Mei who bagged six personal golds and two relay golds.

Masa finished fourth in the three-day meet with 16 gold, 11 silver and 13 bronze medals after Kotas, Kasa 2010 and Sasa. — by Ting Tieng Hee