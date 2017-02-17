Latest News Nation 

MH179 forced to turn back due to technical problems – MAS

Malaysia Airlines ground staff walk past Malaysia Airlines aircraft parked on the tarmac at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang. - AFP Photo

MH179 had no choice but to turn back after its auxiliary power unit failed. AFP File Photo

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia Airlines (MAS) Flight MH179 en route to Colombo made a turn back to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) due to technical problems.

Malaysia Airlines said the aircraft, which departed from KLIA at 10.10 pm yesterday, was forced to turn back when its auxiliary power unit (APU) was unable to start.

“The aircraft landed uneventfully at 1.50am today,” it said in a statement.

The APU is a backup power unit that is required to be switched on when an aircraft crosses over water.

Malaysia Airlines said due to closure of Bandaranaike International Airport for scheduled maintenance at the runway, an immediate retiming was not possible, hence passengers were accommodated at nearby hotels.

It said the flight would now operate as MH179D and depart KLIA at 3:30pm and arrive in Colombo at 4:35pm (local time), today.

Malaysia Airlines said the return leg MH178D was retimed to depart Colombo at 5:10pm (local time) the same day and arrive in Kuala Lumpur at 11:20pm.

“Safety is Malaysia Airlines’ number one priority at all times,” it said. The airline apologised to all its guests for the disruption to their travel plans. – Bernama

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of