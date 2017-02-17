Miri Marathon draws 3,000 runners – and counting

MIRI: More than 3,000 runners have registered for the first Miri Marathon 2017 (MM17) next month but it looks like another sprint finish to the registration line before March 19.

The event is jointly organised by Miri Marathon Association (MMA) and Miri City Council (MCC) in partnership with MOMAwater, Indocafe, Allianz, Senimatic Studio, Sarawak Tourism Board, Unison Studio, Hap Seng as well as Ministry of Youths and Sports.

Speaking at a press conference held yesterday, MMA Miri chairman James Ling said the organisers are hoping to reach its target of 5,000 participants by the actual date of the run.

“Our target is 5,000 participants and currently we already have over 3,000 registered. We are expecting the numbers to pick up at the last minute, like in our previous events,” he said.

He said that during last year’s event which was a half-marathon, more than 50 per cent of the participants only registered less than two weeks before the closing date.

“Last year, we opened the registration process three months prior to the run date, but more than half of the participants registered in the last two weeks.

“So, we are anticipating a similar last-minute rush in the registration process and we hope to achieve our 5,000 target,” Ling said.

This is the first full marathon of 42km organised in Miri.

Other categories are 21km Half Marathon, 10km Speed Run and 5km Fun Run.

The full marathon category (42km) will commence at 2am where participants will start the run from Petronas Sport Village to Lutong, then from Lutong all the way to Beach Republic, before returning again to Petronas Sport Village for the completion.

“About three years back, we only had running events up to 5km in Miri, and those who want more than that would have had to compete in international running events in other cities.

“Now that we have it in Miri, we are looking forward to see participants, both locals and international, being a part of this event,” he said.

Registration for MM17 is still open and those interested can register online at http://mmamarathon/com/register.

They can also register manually at Share Tea outlet in Boulevard Commercial Centre.

Also present at the press conference yesterday was Councillor Earnest Goh representing MCC, as well as representatives of sponsors and partners of the event. — by Jacqueline Raphael