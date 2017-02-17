New club set to blaze the lanes

KUCHING: Goldpinz Bowling Club has created history by becoming the first bowling club to be registered under the Sarawak Sports Commissioner’s Office on Jan 25 this year.

It is now on a recruitment drive and bowlers from all levels can apply to be members.

“The registration fee is only RM5 and the annual membership fee is only RM10,” club founder and president Kevin Yeo Chee Liang told the Borneo Post.

Yeo said he had only started bowling two years ago after returning to Kuching from Singapore where he worked for eight years.

“I found out that bowling in Kuching was not very active so I started to look for other bowlers who are interested in promoting bowling activities in the city. The idea to form a bowling club cropped up,” he related.

Yeo said the main objective of setting up the club was to host the 1st Bowling Tour and look for affiliate bowling centres in Malaysia and other countries so that our members can enjoy a cheaper rate and join their tournaments as well.

“We were able to get so many members immediately as most of us are from different levels and some of us could not participate in some tournaments due to restriction of graded bowlers.

The club currently has 40 members. Its deputy president is Eugene Lai

Apart from helping to promote and develop bowling at club level, Goldpinz will be supporting bowling activities in the state by taking part in bowling competitions and enchancing ties with bowlers and bowling bodies at divisional and state level.

When asked how the club’s name came about, Yeo replied: “It was just a random name for a prestigious bowling club for all levels of bowlers we come about. Gold as we treat all members with the same gold elite status and the pin is associated with bowling,” he added.

For more information about the club, contact Kevin Yeo at 016-8785993 and Eugene Lai at 012-8863163. — by Ting Tieng Hee