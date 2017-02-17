NGOs encouraged to recruit more young people as members

LUNDU: Non-govermental organisations (NGOs) in Sarawak are encouraged to recruit more young people especially those who have the ability to contribute new ideas towards the development of a healthy organisation.

Deputy Home Minister Masir Kujat said the goverment acknowledged that NGOs was the third important sector after public and private sectors that had contributed towards community development in Malaysia.

“This third sector, which is voluntary in nature, has played important roles in fighting and protecting the welfare and culture of the local people.

“Therefore, it is our hope that NGOs will continue to play a leading role in providing good services to the people in terms of social, welfare, religious and culture for the future good of all Malaysians,” he said at the leader-meet-the -friendly- society session at the town square here yesterday.

Masir said there were some 60,980 NGOs registered with the Registar of Society (RoS) in the country, 4,114 or 6.75 per cent of them in Sarawak and 18 (0.4 per cent) in Lundu District.

He urged NGOs in Sarawak not to be involved in riot, demonstration, gambling, money laundering and other social ills.

He also encouraged resident associations in Sarawak to apply for up to RM10,000 grant from the federal government to tighten security in their neighbourhoods.

He said the grant, meant for resident association registered with ROS, was made available under an initiative to create a safe and harmonious community.

The grant was allocated under Budget 2017 to ease the burden of the community and to upkeep the security of neighbourhoods.

“I would like to invite all registered resident associations in Lundu and Sarawak in general to apply for this grant.

The application forms can be obtained from the ROS office,” he said.

Later, Masir gave certificates of appreciation to three NGOs in Lundu – Chung Association, Sematan (60 years); Chung Hua School Lundu Alumni Association (32 years); and Lundu Buddhist Association (31) – that have been in existence for more than 20 years.

Opar assemblyman Datuk Ranum Mina and state ROS director Georgina Apphia Ngau were also present at the function.