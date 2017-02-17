PSV license: MMC to decide on penalty on doctros involved

KUALA LUMPUR: The fate of the seven doctors who were detained for allegedly approving medical examination for the renewal of the public service vehicle (PSV) licence without conducting proper medical checks on applicants will be decided based on the outcome of the court proceedings, said Malaysian Medical Council (MMC) president Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said subject to the outcome of the court proceedings, as prescribed under the Medical Act 1971, the Council’s Investigation Committee would decide accordingly on the fate of the alleged errant practitioners.

“The outcome may range from reprimand, suspension of the licence to practice and may also lead to the revocation of their registration,” he said in a statement today.

Hisham, who is also Health Director-General, said such an action if proven is categorised as neglect or disregard of professional responsibilities, which is a form of misconduct on the part of the registered medical practitioners.

On Feb 15, the Penang branch of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) detained the doctors and three individuals suspected of being involved in the activities.

The individuals comprised a 41-year-old female clinic assistant and two men who are the ‘runners’.

MACC’s investigations revealed that they did not carry out examination procedures on the applicants, especially bus and taxi drivers wanting to renew their PSV license.

Dr Noor Hisham said MMC viewed the news very seriously and considered it as very unbecoming, as the alleged act is against the ethics of medical practice as provided under the Guidelines for the Good Medical Practice and contradicts the provision of the Code of Professional Conduct of the registered medical practitioners.

“This is to ensure that they continue to safeguard the safety of the patients, which is of utmost importance to a medical practitioner,” he said. – Bernama