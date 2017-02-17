Search-and-rescue ops called off after man found way home

KUCHING: The search for an old man who went missing on Melawi Mountain in Serian was called off at 11.20am yesterday after he found his way home on his own.

According to a Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson, the operation involved Bomba Serian, a Fire Rescue Tender (FRT) machinery, a personnel from Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) and six men.

Daeb Jarun, 75, had gone to look for durians in the mountain at noon on Wednesday but did not get home until the following day.

Bomba Serian received a call from Serian Police Station at 10.02am yesterday that he was not home yet.

The SAR operation was initiated at 10.03am and arrived at the location at 10.44am. After the victim arrived home safely, the operation was called off, and he was brought to Serian Hospital for a check-up.