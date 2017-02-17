SEB, govt bodies to assist in lighting up 369 rural schools

Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Sharbini Suhaili

KUCHING: The Sarawak Energy, together with Ministry of Public Utilities, Public Works Department and state Education Department, will assist the 369 rural schools that are currently relying on generator sets for power.

A press statement issued here yesterday said a total of 245 rural schools would be prioritised for grid connection while the remaining 124 schools would be provided with alternative off-grid solutions such as solar or solar hybrid systems due to their remoteness.

Connecting the schools would be done in phases over the next five years as the task also involved upgrading the internal wiring for most of the schools to meet the necessary safety standards for grid connection.

”At present, there are 11 schools that are ready for immediate connection upon completion of their internal wiring whereas the second and third phase of the electrification works including minor grid extension will involve 50 and 58 schools respectively. These schools will be connected by 2018. The balance of 126 schools shall follow as they require extensive grid extension besides repairs of the internal wiring,” it said.

In addition, 12 remote schools located near villages that are already supplied by Sarawak Energy’s solar hybrid system can also be connected as soon as their internal wiring is upgraded. Another 19 schools can also be supplied with similar solar hybrid systems currently under construction, and scheduled for completion within two years.

Minister of Public Utilities Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi said, “My ministry is coordinating very closely with all relevant parties to accelerate supply to these schools especially through the grid. I am pleased that Sarawak Energy is assisting in this endeavor to accelerate connection of supply.

“Having proper amenities like electricity supply improves the standards of schools in rural Sarawak and we are assured that our children no matter where they are can study in comfort. This is an integral part of the state’s development.”

Meanwhile, Sarawak Energy group chief executive officer Sharbini Suhaili, said, “Sarawak Energy will do what is necessary to connect all 369 schools with electricity supply. We see it as of utmost importance in providing a conducive learning environment in support of a quality education system for Sarawak.”