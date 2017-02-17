Security tightened at entry points

KUALA LUMPUR: Security has been tightened at all entry points in the country following the killing of Kim Jong-nam, the estranged elder half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, on Monday.

Selangor police chief Datuk Abdul Samah Mat said the measures included tighter surveillance at passenger entry-exit points at the KL International Airport (KLIA) and klia2.

This is to prevent other suspects in the case from fleeing the country, he told Bernama yesterday.

He said the authorities were looking at the case from all angles, including trying to find out if others were involved.

“We are also waiting for a response from the North Korean embassy in Malaysia on information we requested to help in the investigation into the case,” he said.

Abdul Samah, however, refused to comment when asked if there was a possibility that other suspects were still in the country, but said police were still investigating.

Earlier, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar said in a statement that the second woman who was detained yesterday morning in connection with the murder was an Indonesian passport holder named Siti Aishah, born in Serang, Indonesia, on Feb 11, 1992.

This follows the first arrest of a female suspect known as Doan Thi Huong, 29, who holds a Vietnamese passport, at klia2 at 8.20am yesterday.

Meanwhile, a Bernama check at klia2 found the terminal busy, with local and foreign travellers coming under the watchful eyes of security personnel.

A security officer, when approached, said the killing had not disrupted procedures as security at the terminal was constantly monitored.

“Every passenger is tightly checked before being allowed to go through the departure point, whether for domestic or international flights,” he said.

At the National Institute of Forensic Medicine at Kuala Lumpur Hospital, 20 local and foreign journalists were seen waiting for the latest developments in the case which has attracted international attention.

A post-mortem was done on Jong-nam’s body yesterday and, so far, it has not been determined if anyone had claimed the body.

Jong-nam was reportedly at klia2 at 8am on Monday to catch a flight to Macau an hour later when a woman suddenly covered his face with a cloth laced with poison.

He died en route to the hospital in Putrajaya. — Bernama