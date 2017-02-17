Sheda Property Expo 2017 ideal to promote projects

KUCHING: The Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers’ Association’s (Sheda) annual property expo is an ideal platform for developers to promote their current and future projects to members of the public.

During the official launch of the sale of booths for Sheda Property Expo 2017, organising chairman SR Gary Kho Thong How, who is also senior manager of CMS Property Development Sdn Bhd, announced that the expo will be held from July 14 to 16 (Friday to Sunday) at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK).

The Sheda Property Expo is an avenue through which property developers and vendors from property-related trades can also promote and highlight their projects and products under one roof.

Exhibitors in the past included property developers, building material manufacturers, suppliers, contractors, estate agents, bankers, furniture or automobile dealers, government agencies as well as non-government organisations (NGOs) and local councils.

“Members of the public can browse major properties by various developers as well as exclusive properties and projects throughout Sabah, Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia.

“This is an expo is a great platform for developers to get their projects into the public domain and boost their market presence for current and future projects.

“Sheda is also seeking new collaboration with furniture industry which will benefit as well as enhance the quality of the expo,” Kho said.

While still at its planning stage, the Expo Committee is confident that benefits from such partnerships would positively influence the reach and value of the Sheda Property Expo 2017.

There are more than 100 booths now up for grabs. Sheda president Joseph Wong urged interested buyers to book early to grab strategic locations in the expo

“In the past years, Sheda Expo has always been successful in pulling in a lot of crowd. This is the place where developers and suppliers can make their sales. There can also increase the awareness of their projects during this expo,” he added.

Launched in 1998 by Sarawak’s current chief minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg, the expo will also be celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. The expo is also supported by the Ministry of Housing and Urbanisation of Sarawak as well as the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB).

Developers interested in reserving a booth at Sheda Property Expo 2017 can contact Sheda State Secretariat at 082-366334 (Harea) or fax 082-365001. Alternatively, interested parties can email to expo@sheda.org.my. Further information can be found at www.shedapropertyexpo.com.