Shell Malaysia eyes two per cent increase in mart share for lubricants

KUALA LUMPUR: Shell Malaysia Trading Sdn Bhd expects a two per cent increase in the market share for lubricants following the launch of the new Shell Helix High Mileage 15W 50.

Shell Lubricants Southeast Asia executive director Troy Chapman said the new oil, specially formulated with the Flexi Molecule Technology, offered customised protection for engines, especially for vehicles with over 100,000km on the odometer.

“Industry statistics show that there are about 11 million cars on Malaysian roads and approximately half of them are 10 years or older.

“The new oil offers 40 per cent better wear protection to help prolong engine life.

“It has proven to help remove up to 34 per cent sludge in the first oil change,” he told reporters after the launch of the oil yesterday.

Chapman said currently, Shell Malaysia has a market share of 31 per cent in lubricant solutions segment.

The retail price of a four-litre pack of Shell Helix High Mileage is RM148 in Peninsular Malaysia and RM150 in Sabah and Sarawak.

The one-litre pack is priced at RM40 in Peninsular Malaysia and RM41 in Sabah and Sarawak. — Bernama