Sibu girls, Kuching boys reign supreme in schools fray

SIBU: Sibu ruled supreme in the girls’ section while Kuching took the boys’ title in the inter-division schools table tennis championships which concluded here yesterday.

Sibu, spearheaded by power-packed Crystal Tiong and the two Sia siblings of Xiao Ching and Hsiao Ling secured both the Girls’ Under-12 and Under-18 titles with Kuching taking both titles in the boys’ section.

State champion Tiong was in her element as she easily beat teammate Hsiao Ching 3-1 to defend her title in the Girls’ U-18 category. Foo Sze Hui from Kota Samarahan and Foo Wui Jia from Miri were joint third.

In Boys’ U-18, Kuching, as expected, staged a clean sweep. Derrick Tsai Chang Fung edged Gabriel Ling Kerk Yu 3-1 to lift the title while Joel Chen Yu Chen and Too Ying Cheun were joint third.

In Girls’ U-12, Angeline Tian beat Sibu Sia Hsiao Ling, also at 3-1. In joint third were Too Ying Xin and Joanne Chen.

Brandon Tan Tze Yuan from Kuching took the title in the Boys’ U-12 category, followed by Cody Ting, Vincent Tan and Bryan Ngu.

Earlier, Sibu Table Tennis Association chairman Dr Clement Chen in closing remarks reminded the players of having a hero for motivation. “The reason why we need to have a hero is to emulate their achievements. We learn from our heroes, we emulate them to be our guarding angels. However, it is important that we choose the right person to be our hero.”

A hero, Chen suggested, need not necessary be a great person. “So long as that person can have a great influence in your life, then he or she can be your hero.”