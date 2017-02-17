Special needs students enjoy water activity

LAWAS: Students were howling with delight as they enjoyed frolicking in a pool of water created especially for them at SK Pusat Lawas.

The school took the proactive step of introducing hydro-therapy for its class of students with special needs under the watchful eyes of its teachers and assistants recently.

School headmaster Sim Kwong Yong said this event would be turned into an annual affair and commended the teachers for their creativity and innovativeness in creating a makeshift pool within the school compound on their own initiative.

Teachers Fridly Bandal and Galvin, together with Kelas KPPI supervisor Puan Mardiana Maidin came up with the

idea to inject some fun into the learning environment of these children with special needs by introducing a safe, splashing activity.

“This proves that all the shortcomings are not obstacles in producing teachers who are innovative and creative.

“This also underscores the commitment and passion of teachers of this special class in developing these OKU (disabled) students with special needs, “Sim said.

The pool was made from pieces of waterproof canvas joined together and held in place by a shallow, wooden frame, and subsequently filled with water.