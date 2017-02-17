Suspect in 2014 death arrested in Sabah

LAWAS: A man wanted by the police to assist in the investigation of a fatal incident following a quarrel in Lawas in 2014, was detained on Wednesday.

Lawas District police chief Deputy Superintendent DSP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said yesterday the suspect, 22, was arrested in the compound of Kota Kinabalu courthouse in Sabah.

“The suspect had earlier attended a court proceeding for his case under Section 39A(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 15(1) of the same Act.

“Once the proceeding was over, the suspect was arrested by police from the Lawas Crime Investigation Department led by Inspector Idrus Arshad,” DSP Abang Zainal Abidin said.

The arrest was made under Section 325 of the Penal Code to facilitate further investigation into the quarrel that led to a death in November 2014 at an entertainment outlet in Lawas.The suspect was detained for four days until Sunday (Feb 19).

Before this, the suspect together with three others, including one still at large, were overseas. They were allegedly involved in the quarrel that led to the death of the victim. The two other suspects are detained in prison pending a court hearing.