Tabalong allocate Rp49 billion to build hospital

TANJUNG, South Kalimantan: The Tabalong administration allocates Rp49 billion in fiscal year 2017 to continue the H Badarudddin Regional General Hospital (Hospital) project in Tanjung, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

Technical Executive Officer Rofik Aziddin in Tanjung on Thursday said that the fund to be used for the addition of a number of installations and facilities to support hospital operations.

They namely used incinerator, waste water treatment plant (WWTP), obstetrics, washing linen and IRNA Surgery.

Including the construction of Central Sterile Supply Department (CSSD), nutrition and environmental health building , and dead body treatment installation and continuation of emergency department (IGD).

While additional budget for the completion of the facilities of the hospital to be allocated through the budget changes, he said.

“The target is the end of 2017 the hospital to be utilised that is why additional funds for the construction of other facilities will be in the revised local budget,” said Rofik.

Previous through fiscal year 2016 has been completed installation of radiology, medical laboratory, pharmacy, and inpatient.