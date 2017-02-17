Winning pitch of rugged schoolboy heroes in a gentleman’s game

KUCHING: Soccer is a gentleman’s game played by hooligans and rugby is a hooligan’s game played by gentlemen… a dictum tossed around in the 60s that many true blue rugby players will nod their heads with a grin.

This includes the up-and-coming rugby star Mohd Izzuddin Maarof of the local schools scene.

“Rugby is a sport about intensity, determination and drive. This is a real gentleman’s game. It is a game that requires constant performance in skills and knowledge required by players to use overarching game strategies, tactics and intelligence to succeed,” said the 17-year-old fifth former of SMK Sungai Maong.

Izzuddin, who started rugby at age 14 and has represented his school in many rugby games, hails New Zealand rugby union’s Daniel William Carter as his idol in the sport.

“The local rugby scene has seen tremendous improvement over the years and I am glad to say that I am a rugby player with strong determination to succeed in not just local but also international stage in the years to come,” he added.

Another talent who has emerged in the schools rugby scene is Tarry Ajan Lewat, 17, who like Izzudin shares his winning a philosophy.

To Tarry, the mindset that rugby is the most dangerous of all contact sports, needs to be changed.

“Although we can see that playing through pain is part of rugby’s culture, I can assure that it really does not inflict pain to us the players. All we need is good discipline on the field because it will then determine how good you can play to avoid any misconduct and unnecessary injury,” said the fifth former of MRSM Kuching.

Tarry also started rugby at 14 and has chalked up great exposure on the pitch ever since.

“I have played in many rugby games around Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia before including MSS national championship, the Cobra invitational schools 10’s and the MRU/Milo National U-15 invitational 10’s,” added Tarry.

The game of rugby stresses on teamwork and for Mohd Al-Hafiz Aljuharje, the better teamwork is, all the more chances a can excel in a game or tournament.

“Rugby teaches me a lot about teamwork, discipline and I am happy to say that I have grown a lot into a more independent individual with strong goals to succeed in things that I do in life,” said the 19-year-old Upper Six student of SMK Agama Sheikh Othman Abdul Wahab (SHOAW) who originated from Kelantan.

Al-Hafiz has hailed national rugby player Mohd Shahir Ashraf Rosli as his idol, has been playing rugby since he was 15.

His advice to aspiring players is “Progress slowly in the game and always hold on to your determination to succeed and become some of the best players in the local rugby scene in future. Never give up and keep on improving on your skills, tactics and intelligence in the game.”

All these inspiring rugby players, who harbour dreams of becoming professional rugby players, were met during the second day of the Sarawak Under-18 and U-12 Rugby Championship held at Padang Song Kheng Hai here Feb 14.

The U-18 Kuching boys whitewashed Samarahan 113-0 in the semi-finals.

And what does Kuching coach Zulkarnain Hisham Sharbini think of his charges?

“The Kuching team played remarkably well and they were able to reach a great scoring margin of 113 to nil. I am extremely proud of the boys as they did their talking on the field and communicated well as a team. It was fun and entertaining to watch them all play today.

“Good skills and I am excited to see their development as a squad progressing each and every day. With this big win today, I believe the boys are in high confidence to face the final tomorrow (today) and retain the cup in Kuching.”

As for his opinion of the local rugby scene, Zulkarnain said that it is well developed.

“There are more schools playing in the state now with more teachers having their school rugby teams.

But one thing that worries me is the standard of the game.

It is still glaring between some top teams and some middle or bottom teams.

Thus, more needs to be done for exposure and coaching for school teams to be on par with some top teams in the state. And good exposure is the secret to succeed in this game and ensure that standards of the game statewide keep on rising in more years to come,” he added.

He added that the core of his squad are from SHOAW, with the rest from Maktab Rendah Sains Mara Kuching and SMK Sg Maong.

Six teams – Kuching, Samarahan, Betong, Mukah, Bintulu and Serian – are vying in the U-18 competition while five teams – Kuching, Samarahan, Betong, Sibu and Serian – are competing in the U-12.