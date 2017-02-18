100kg python strangles Indonesian man to death in Terengganu

KUALA TERENGGANU: An Indonesian man was strangled to death by a python weighing 100 kilogrammes in Kampung Batu Rambutan, Jabor, here last night.

In the 9.15pm incident,the victim identified only as Safar, 49, died at the scene.

During the incident, the victim was riding a motorcycle and on his way home after visiting a friend in Jabor.

En route, the victim was believed to have stopped when he spotted the snake crossing the road and then tried to capture the reptile.

However, it was believed the snake became aggressive and wrapped itself around the victim’s body and strangled him to death.

According to witness Mohd Yazid Ibrahim, 30, he was on his way home in Kampung Jabor when he heard the victim’s screams for help and upon checking he saw the snake had coiled itself around the victim’s body, from the feet up to his neck.

“We tried to help but the snake acted aggressively and my wife rushed to the village for help,” he said.

It was believed that the victim suffered multiple injuries after being strangled by the snake for an hour before the villagers hacked the reptile to release its death grip.

Meanwhile, Kemaman district police chief Supt Mohd Said Ibrahim when contacted, confirmed the incident.

He said the case was classified as sudden death and the body was sent to the Kemaman Hospital for post-mortem. – Bernama