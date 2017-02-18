11 Indonesians detained in human trafficking bust

TAWAU: Tawau police arrested 11 Indonesians, including nine without valid travel documents.

District police chief ACP Fadil bin Hj Marsus said the detention was made at the entrance to Cenderamata Sdn Bhd Estate, Jalan Merotai Kalabakan at 10.30am on February 14.

Fadil said all the suspects, except the two drivers of the vehicles they were travelling in, did not possess any personal documents.

They were remanded under Section 26J of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (Atipsom) Act 2007 (670 Act).

The police also seized a Toyota Land Cruiser, a Toyota Hilux Single Cab, and three handphones.