18 music graduates receive diploma

KOTA KINABALU: Toh Puan Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Hajah Norlidah binti Tan Sri Datuk RM Jasni, consort of the Head of State Tun Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Haji Juhar bin Datuk Haji Mahiruddin, presented certificates to 18 graduates who have completed their two-year diploma course at the first convocation of Malaysia Music Teachers Training College (MMTC) here yesterday.

MMTC chief coordinator, Ceaserlyn Jindan Sinuyul said five of the 18 graduates would further their studies at Yewon Arts University, Korea.

She also urged the graduates to work hard to achieve success.

The diploma holders who received their certificates yesterday were Jacklyn Soong Tze Farn, Jessamy Soong Tze Wen, Loh Sthin Fung, Ardhella Kerry, Eileen Ng Oi Ling, Tang Yih Xuan, Mary Mercy Vincent, Dicken Kerry, Teoh Yoong Chun, Jude Byzantine Maikol, Deidre Debra Chong, Aurelia Grace Edwin, Loh Kwong Jack, Tang Yih Huey, Grace Wong Eu Yen, Chew Wei Xiang, Farah Farhana Petol binti Elbert and Nur Ireka binti Mohd Suhid.

The event also saw the launching of Piano Teachers Training Programme (PTTP).

Also present were Department of Skills Development Sabah and Labuan director Azmi Pelah, MMTC director Dr Janet Lee Bit See and MMTC executive director Peter Chua.