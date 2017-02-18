BR1M 2017 payments from today

KUALA LUMPUR: Payment for this year’s 1Malaysia People’s Aid (BR1M) in voucher form will be made from today (Feb 18).

In a statement here yesterday, the Finance Ministry said direct debit payment would be made into the bank accounts of the recipients concerned from Feb 22.

For BR1M recipients who have not provided information about their bank accounts, the vouchers will be sent by post to their home address and can be cashed at any Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) branch.

Members of the public who have enquiries or want to check on their BR1M status can call the help hotline at 1-800-88-2716.

In his blog www.najibrazak.com , Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, said to date, the government had approved 5,153,238 applications for BR1M.

He said 3,123,950 more applications were being processed and the outcome will be announced next month.

Najib also said that 2,782,799 people will get RM1,200 in BR1M aid, 243,434 will get RM900 while 2,127,005 will receive RM450.

For this year, BR1M will be paid out three times, in February, June and August. — Bernama