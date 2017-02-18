Cruise ship latest to make port call here

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah is fast becoming a popular destination for cruise ships with Malta registered Celebrity Constellation the latest to make a port call here.

The 1,000 room cruise ship with 2,170 passengers and 950 crew members on board arrived at the port here at 7am yesterday for an eight-hour stopover before departing for Singapore.

The ship’s guests took full advantage of the stopover to tour places of interests and to shop in the state capital.

“Kota Kinabalu is a nice city and I believe most of our guests enjoyed the brief stopover here,” said ship captain Michael Karatzas.

Sabah Tourism Board chairman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai, who was on hand to welcome the ship, hoped that Celebrity Cruises would make Kota Kinabalu a regular port of call in the future.

He said the Celebrity Constellation, which has a tonnage of 91,000, is one of the biggest ships to call at our doorsteps.

Joniston disclosed that last year, 28 cruise ships carrying a total of 23,570 passengers came to Sabah.

Earlier this month, Diamond Princess with 3,000 passengers and Seabourn Sojourned Cruise with 705 passengers made a port call here.

“There are numerous attractions and shops close to the port here, thus making it one of the most desirable ports to visit,” added Joniston.