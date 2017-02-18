Encouraging voter turnout at Tanjong Datu by-election despite rain

Abang Johari helps Gustiah Munir, 73, from Kpg Dagang make her way to the polling centre at SJKC Chung Hua Lundu. State Reform Party Sarawak (STAR) candidate Johnny Bob Aput (centre) arrives at the SJK Chung Hua Lundu polling centre. Voters lining up to cast their vote at the SJKC Chung Hua Lundu polling centre, Wan Junaidi (right) accompanies a voter in a wheelchair to cast his vote. PBDS Baru candiadte Rapelson Richard Hamit also turned up at the SJK Chung Hua Lundu polling centre

LUNDU: As of 10am, the overall voter turnout rate for the Tanjong Datu by-election has reached 34 per cent.

Both Election Commission (EC) chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Hashim Abdullah and Barisan Nasional (BN) Tanjong Datu by-election campaign director Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar were satisfied with the polling process.

Mohd Hisham provided the figure at a press conference at SJK Chung Hua Lundu at 10.45am today.

As for the farthest polling station in SK Telok Melano, he said the turnout rate stood at 63 per cent.

“It seems that the wet weather has not deterred voters from coming to vote,” said Mohd Hashim, who believed that the EC could achieve its targeted turnout rate of 75 per cent.

He called on all eligible voters to come and vote before the weather took a turn for the worse.

Met by reporters at the SJK Chung Hua Lundu polling centre at 10.10am, Wan Junaidi said he was satisfied with the turnout rate.

“In view of the weather, I am very satisfied with the turnout. I am confident that we can achieve the target of 72 per cent we have set,” said Wan Junaidi.

Rainy weather persisted since the polling centres opened at 8am this morning, with drizzles accompanying voters turning up early to vote.

Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari, who arrived at SJK Chung Hua Lundu at 10.45am, said he was happy with the turnout so far and also believed that the targeted turnout rated could be achieved.

The by-election was called following the death of Sarawak’s fifth Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem due to heart complications on Jan 11 at the Sarawak Heart Centre in Kota Samarahan.

It is a three-corner contest involving Barisan Nasional, represented by Adenan’s widow, Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu; State Reform Party Sarawak’s (STAR) Johnny Aput and New Sarawak Native People’s Party’s (PBDS) Rapelson Richard Hamit.

SJK Chung Hua Lundu polling centre is the centre with the highest voters at 1,810 of which 858 are Chinese voters.